Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the February 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

PSCD stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.04. The company had a trading volume of 967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.42. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $89.99 and a 1-year high of $119.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.01.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

