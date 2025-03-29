Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $485.89 and last traded at $485.57. Approximately 12,129,619 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 34,805,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $484.38.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $295.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $508.43 and its 200-day moving average is $504.77.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

About Invesco QQQ

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,879,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478,188 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,184,000 after buying an additional 4,105,389 shares during the last quarter. NWI Management LP boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 648,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,277,000 after buying an additional 3,648,000 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $679,936,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,337.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 828,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,470,000 after acquiring an additional 895,277 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

