Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $485.89 and last traded at $485.57. Approximately 12,129,619 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 34,805,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $484.38.
Invesco QQQ Stock Down 2.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $295.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $508.43 and its 200-day moving average is $504.77.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
