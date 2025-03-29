Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,937,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,018 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.47% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $41,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,455,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 280,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after buying an additional 18,527 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 242,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 232,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,871,000.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PEY stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $19.22 and a 52 week high of $23.22.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.