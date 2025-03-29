Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 216.1% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 88,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $19,248,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,844,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 85,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,130,000 after buying an additional 37,544 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,861,000 after buying an additional 19,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,694,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ PRN traded down $2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,124. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.93. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $126.68 and a 12 month high of $180.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

