Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) Stock Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $61.01 and traded as low as $60.98. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust shares last traded at $61.04, with a volume of 446,439 shares.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $412.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.95 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.99.

Institutional Trading of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 25.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

