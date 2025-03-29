Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 96.5% from the February 28th total of 14,300 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBA. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 44,274 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 86,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 25,874 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $559,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PDBA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.28. 2,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,721. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.76. Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $40.42.

About Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. PBDA is an actively managed portfolio that provides exposure to global agricultural commodities through a Cayman Islands subsidiary. PDBA was launched on Aug 24, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

