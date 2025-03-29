Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Intuit stock on March 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intuit alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/3/2025.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU traded down $16.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $598.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,574,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,386. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $553.24 and a 52 week high of $714.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $595.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $622.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Intuit by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 590,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,984,000 after acquiring an additional 268,060 shares in the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $621,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Intuit by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 171,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 24,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 12,916 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.50, for a total value of $228,145.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $11,941.50. The trade was a 95.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $3,895,059.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,219,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,436,774. The trade was a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,896 shares of company stock worth $82,946,716. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $640.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $785.00 price target (up previously from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.