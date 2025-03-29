Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,097 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,034 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $58,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,101,000. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in Intuit by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 594,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,630,000 after purchasing an additional 45,603 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,290,419,000. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800. The trade was a 99.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total value of $667,583.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,337.92. This represents a 36.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,896 shares of company stock worth $82,946,716. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $721.61.

Intuit Stock Down 2.7 %

Intuit stock opened at $598.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $553.24 and a twelve month high of $714.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $595.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $622.46.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

