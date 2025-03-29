Intrust Bank NA Sells 1,023 Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Intrust Bank NA cut its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA owned approximately 0.37% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JVAL. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,855,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,175,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:JVAL opened at $41.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.23 million, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.06. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $46.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.81.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1839 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

