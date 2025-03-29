Intrust Bank NA Has $1.62 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Intrust Bank NA cut its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of ASML by 8.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth approximately $13,854,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in ASML by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,005,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $674.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $265.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $727.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $732.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $645.45 and a 52-week high of $1,110.09.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $1.5855 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $937.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

