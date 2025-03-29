Intrust Bank NA Grows Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $168.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.63.

NYSE:COF opened at $173.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $210.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.36.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

