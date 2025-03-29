Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,764,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 47,222 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $35,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Intel by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,617,088 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $393,323,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227,458 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 224.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 10,413,544 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $244,302,000 after buying an additional 7,207,785 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,958,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,644,112,000 after buying an additional 5,417,753 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,162,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103,553 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $53,465,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $45.41. The company has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.04.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

