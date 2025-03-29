Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Short Interest Up 228.6% in March

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTVGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 228.6% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Integrated Ventures Price Performance

INTV stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.23. 2,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,164. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 3.29. Integrated Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95.

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTVGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $140 billion for the quarter.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc engages in the mining of digital currency. The company manufactures and sells mining equipment and mining rigs; as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Quant, and Dogecoin.

