Integrated Diagnostics (LON:IDHC) Stock Price Up 14.3% – What’s Next?

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:IDHC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Approximately 707,083 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 283% from the average daily volume of 184,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35 ($0.00).
Integrated Diagnostics Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.40.
About Integrated Diagnostics
IDH is a leading diagnostics services provider in the Middle East and Africa offering a broad range of clinical pathology and
radiology tests to patients in Egypt, Jordan, Nigeria, Sudan, and Saudi Arabia. The Group’s core brands include Al Borg, Al Borg
Scan and Al Mokhtabar in Egypt, as well as Biolab (Jordan), Echo-Lab (Nigeria), Ultralab and Al Mokhtabar Sudan (both in Sudan),
and Biolab KSA (Saudi Arabia).
