Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $292.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PODD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Insulet from $245.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $264.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $305.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $304.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $328.00 price target (up from $294.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, February 21st.

In related news, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $3,470,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,240. This trade represents a 52.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $501,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,525. This trade represents a 36.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $248,806,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,433,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,184,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 770,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $201,073,000 after purchasing an additional 149,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Insulet by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 738,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,881,000 after buying an additional 125,710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PODD opened at $258.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $271.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.53. Insulet has a 1-year low of $160.19 and a 1-year high of $289.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.02 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 20.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insulet will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

