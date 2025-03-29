Insider Selling: Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Insider Sells $125,560.00 in Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Ohayer sold 4,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $125,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,966,890 shares in the company, valued at $218,690,677.10. This represents a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Ohayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 19th, Matthew Ohayer sold 20,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $589,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $1,036,560.00.

Vital Farms Stock Down 1.8 %

VITL stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.95. Vital Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.41.

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $165.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Vital Farms by 417.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,431,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,625,000 after buying an additional 1,961,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,236,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,307,000 after acquiring an additional 87,980 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,171,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,172,000 after purchasing an additional 516,139 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,058,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,904,000 after purchasing an additional 415,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 955,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,028,000 after purchasing an additional 89,772 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VITL. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

