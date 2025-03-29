Insider Selling: Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) CEO Sells $844,290.78 in Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $844,290.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,011 shares in the company, valued at $10,082,590.02. This trade represents a 7.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Rivian Automotive Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.14. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $18.86.
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 95.51% and a negative return on equity of 66.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently weighed in on RIVN shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.
About Rivian Automotive
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
