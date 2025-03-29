Insider Selling: Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) CEO Sells $310,950.00 in Stock

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $310,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,866,657.72. This represents a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Hugo Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, David Hugo Anderson sold 509 shares of Northwest Natural stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $21,378.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, David Hugo Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Northwest Natural stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $307,275.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, David Hugo Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Northwest Natural stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $309,975.00.

Northwest Natural Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $42.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $44.25.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.01). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Natural

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile



Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

