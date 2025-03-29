Insider Selling: High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Insider Sells 184,500 Shares of Stock

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) insider High Liner Foods Incorporated sold 184,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total value of C$3,140,190.00.

High Liner Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HLF stock opened at C$16.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.93. High Liner Foods Inc has a 12 month low of C$12.25 and a 12 month high of C$17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$355.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.89.

High Liner Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is presently 21.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$16.40 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Featured Articles

