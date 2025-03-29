Insider Selling: Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) President Sells 23,554 Shares of Stock

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) President Dale Irwin sold 23,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $19,078.74. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 99,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,285.58. The trade was a 19.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dale Irwin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Dale Irwin sold 2,076 shares of Greenidge Generation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $2,678.04.

Greenidge Generation Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GREE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 172,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,547. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $3.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Greenidge Generation stock. Soviero Asset Management LP bought a new position in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:GREE Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 251,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Soviero Asset Management LP owned about 2.25% of Greenidge Generation as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenter in New York, as well as hosts, powers, and provides technical support and other related services to bitcoin mining equipment owned by customers.

Featured Stories

