Insider Selling: DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Director Sells $448,750.00 in Stock

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) Director Timothy P. Halter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $448,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,768.75. This trade represents a 9.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

DXP Enterprises Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DXPE stock opened at $82.88 on Friday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.25 and a 12 month high of $107.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.23 and a 200-day moving average of $76.06.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.49. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $470.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DXPE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price target on DXP Enterprises from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 355.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 18,514 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 193.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 64,611 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 776,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,458,000 after acquiring an additional 139,027 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

