Insider Buying: Journeo plc (LON:JNEO) Insider Acquires £18,760 in Stock

Journeo plc (LON:JNEO – Get Free Report) insider Nick Lowe bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.47) per share, for a total transaction of £18,760 ($24,281.65).

Journeo Price Performance

Shares of JNEO opened at GBX 275 ($3.56) on Friday. Journeo plc has a one year low of GBX 208.10 ($2.69) and a one year high of GBX 320 ($4.14). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 270.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 277.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £46.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.16.

Journeo (LON:JNEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 27.44 ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Journeo had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 29.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Journeo plc will post 23.7877402 EPS for the current year.

About Journeo

Journeo plc is a leading Intelligent Transport Systems provider, delivering solutions in towns, cities, airports and the public transport networks that connect them. The Company is focused on creating innovative public transport and related infrastructure solutions, contributing to safer and smarter city initiatives as transport of all types becomes more intelligent and connected.

The Company works at many levels with government organisations, local/combined authorities and many of the largest multinational transport operators.

