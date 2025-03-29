Insider Buying: F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) Director Acquires $105,720.00 in Stock

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) Director Celina J. Wang Doka bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $105,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,635. This trade represents a 16.78 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

F&G Annuities & Life Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FG opened at $35.18 on Friday. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.08 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.04.

Get F&G Annuities & Life alerts:

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.13). F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

F&G Annuities & Life Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of F&G Annuities & Life

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. F&G Annuities & Life’s payout ratio is currently 18.14%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter worth about $72,007,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter worth about $14,321,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the third quarter worth approximately $6,369,000. Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,421,000. Finally, Kelly Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,144,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on FG. Barclays lifted their price objective on F&G Annuities & Life from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on F&G Annuities & Life

About F&G Annuities & Life

(Get Free Report)

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc engages in the provision of fixed annuity and life insurance products. It specializes in life insurance, annuities, retirement planning and wealth transfer. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, IA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F&G Annuities & Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&G Annuities & Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.