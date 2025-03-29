Insider Buying: Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Insider Acquires £116,174.24 in Stock

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Free Report) insider Neil David Eckert bought 31,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 364 ($4.71) per share, with a total value of £116,174.24 ($150,367.90).

Conduit Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LON:CRE opened at GBX 352 ($4.56) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £707.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.52. Conduit Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 347 ($4.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 549.74 ($7.12). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 411.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 469.42.

Conduit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Conduit’s dividend payout ratio is 26.41%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.06) price target on shares of Conduit in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Conduit Re is a pure play global reinsurance business based in Bermuda. Conduit Reinsurance Limited is licensed by the Bermuda Monetary Authority as a Class 4 insurer. A.M. Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of a- (Excellent) to Conduit Reinsurance Limited.

