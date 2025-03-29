Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (EPRF) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on April 1st

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.80. 7,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,400. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.89. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $19.98.
Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Company Profile
