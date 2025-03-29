Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:HAPR) Plans $0.13 Dividend

Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:HAPR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1335 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.0 %
HAPR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.10. 164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774. Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $25.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.14.
About Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April
