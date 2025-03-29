Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:LOCT) Plans $0.10 Dividend

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:LOCT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1016 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.74. The stock had a trading volume of 288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739. Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $25.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.84.

Get Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF - October alerts:

About Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October (LOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective buffer against the first 15% of losses stemming from the decline in the S&P 500 Index. The exposure resets each year in October LOCT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.