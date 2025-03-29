InnoCare Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:INCPF) Short Interest Down 43.9% in March

InnoCare Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:INCPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the February 28th total of 3,046,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
InnoCare Pharma Price Performance
InnoCare Pharma stock remained flat at $3.26 during midday trading on Friday. InnoCare Pharma has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $3.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26.
About InnoCare Pharma
