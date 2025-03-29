Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Ingram Micro Holding Corp. (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.35 and last traded at $18.02, with a volume of 26296 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INGM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Ingram Micro from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ingram Micro from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ingram Micro from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Ingram Micro from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ingram Micro from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

Ingram Micro Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. Equities analysts predict that Ingram Micro Holding Corp. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingram Micro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

Ingram Micro declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Ingram Micro

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Ingram Micro in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Ingram Micro during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingram Micro during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Ingram Micro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ingram Micro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

