Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.35 and last traded at $18.43. Approximately 18,228 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 34,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

Infracap REIT Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infracap REIT Preferred ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Infracap REIT Preferred ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR – Free Report) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Infracap REIT Preferred ETF worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Infracap REIT Preferred ETF Company Profile

The InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (PFFR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx REIT Preferred Stock index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US-listed preferred securities issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs). PFFR was launched on Feb 7, 2017 and is managed by InfraCap.

