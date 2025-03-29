Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $25.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.75 billion. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 23.22%.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDCBY traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,651. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $247.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.09.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

