Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $25.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.75 billion. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 23.22%.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:IDCBY traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,651. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $247.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.09.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile
