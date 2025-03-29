Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the February 28th total of 12,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Indra Sistemas Stock Down 2.4 %

ISMAY stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.89. Indra Sistemas has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $17.19.

Get Indra Sistemas alerts:

About Indra Sistemas

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company for aerospace, defense, and mobility business worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Defence, Air Traffic, Mobility, and Minsait. It offers Mova Consulting for planing and designing transport infrastructures; Mova Collect for ticketing, tolling, and back office applications; Mova Traffic for building traffic management and control solutions; Mova Protect for protection of businesses and people; Mova Experience; Mova Comms for connecting the transportation ecosystem with personalized communication solutions; Mova Care that provides infrastructure operation and maintenance, technology operation and maintenance, and transportation services operation and maintenance; and In-Mova Space, a technological mobility and infrastructure management platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Indra Sistemas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indra Sistemas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.