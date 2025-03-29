Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the February 28th total of 12,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Indra Sistemas Stock Down 2.4 %
ISMAY stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.89. Indra Sistemas has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $17.19.
About Indra Sistemas
