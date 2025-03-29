IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.75.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,645.28. The trade was a 54.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. This represents a 49.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $415.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $437.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $443.27. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $398.50 and a twelve month high of $548.88.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

