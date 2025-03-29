iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Sells C$375,100.00 in Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.40, for a total value of C$375,100.00.

Alain Bergeron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 25th, Alain Bergeron sold 2,750 shares of iA Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.99, for a total value of C$376,722.50.

On Monday, March 3rd, Alain Bergeron sold 1,750 shares of iA Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.24, for a total value of C$238,428.58.

On Thursday, February 27th, Alain Bergeron sold 2,750 shares of iA Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.37, for a total transaction of C$372,267.50.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Alain Bergeron sold 2,750 shares of iA Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$134.01, for a total transaction of C$368,525.85.

On Friday, December 27th, Alain Bergeron sold 2,750 shares of iA Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.64, for a total transaction of C$367,515.78.

iA Financial Stock Performance

iA Financial stock opened at C$136.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a one year low of C$80.95 and a one year high of C$141.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$131.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$126.09.

iA Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. iA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

IAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$144.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on iA Financial from C$146.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank cut iA Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$140.75.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

