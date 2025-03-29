Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Stock Price Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €164.20 ($178.48) and last traded at €161.10 ($175.11). Approximately 13,706 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 9,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at €160.30 ($174.24).

Hypoport Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €194.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €215.43.

Hypoport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hypoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.