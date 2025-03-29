Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Stock Price Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €164.20 ($178.48) and last traded at €161.10 ($175.11). Approximately 13,706 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 9,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at €160.30 ($174.24).
Hypoport Trading Down 0.8 %
The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €194.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €215.43.
Hypoport Company Profile
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
