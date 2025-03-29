Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Stock Price Up 6.7% – Should You Buy?

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.48. 249,011 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 292,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

Hycroft Mining Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45. The company has a market cap of $76.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.11.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYMC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hycroft Mining by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 22,302 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Hycroft Mining by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 59.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 15,124 shares in the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

