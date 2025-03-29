Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Stock Price Up 6.7% – Should You Buy?

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.48. 249,011 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 292,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45. The company has a market cap of $76.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.11.
Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02).
Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.
