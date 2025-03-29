Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

HUN stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 0.95. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average of $19.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is -90.91%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

