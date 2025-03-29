Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBANL) Trading 0.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.72 and last traded at $25.69. Approximately 22,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 22,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.56.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.79.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

