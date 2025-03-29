Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,688 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of Humana worth $16,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,829,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,254,899,000 after buying an additional 1,751,857 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $10,629,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Humana by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,937,000 after buying an additional 12,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Humana from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.68.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total value of $948,930.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,463.06. This represents a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $263.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.31 and a fifty-two week high of $406.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 35.58%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

