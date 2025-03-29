Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Senior Officer Eugene Chi-Yen Lei Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) Senior Officer Eugene Chi-Yen Lei purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.30 per share, with a total value of C$16,950.00.
Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$10.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$9.08 and a 12-month high of C$14.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.93.
Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.63%.
About Hudbay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
