Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Senior Officer Eugene Chi-Yen Lei Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) Senior Officer Eugene Chi-Yen Lei purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.30 per share, with a total value of C$16,950.00.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$10.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$9.08 and a 12-month high of C$14.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.93.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HBM shares. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.15.

View Our Latest Report on HBM

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.