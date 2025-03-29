Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Susquehanna

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HUBG. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hub Group from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.18.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $37.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.44. Hub Group has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $53.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Hub Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $481,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Hub Group by 199.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after buying an additional 78,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hub Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,489,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,148,000 after buying an additional 20,215 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hub Group by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hub Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,753,000 after buying an additional 73,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

