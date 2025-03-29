Howe & Rusling Inc. Buys Shares of 600 Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $65.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.89 and a 200 day moving average of $68.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $71.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.2014 per share. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

