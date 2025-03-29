Howe & Rusling Inc. Buys 1,015 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 363.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $59.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.62 and its 200 day moving average is $58.82. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1731 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.