Howe & Rusling Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 311.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of IXN opened at $75.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.32. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $88.62. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.