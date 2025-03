Horizons S&P 500 Index ETF (TSE:HXS) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Horizons S&P 500 Index ETF (TSE:HXS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$83.45 and last traded at C$83.65. Approximately 26,981 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 43,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$83.77.

Horizons S&P 500 Index ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$86.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$85.02.

About Horizons S&P 500 Index ETF

In order to achieve its investment objectives and obtain direct or indirect exposure to securities of its Underlying Indexs constituent issuers, the ETF may invest in and hold the securities of constituent issuers in substantially the same proportion as it is reflected in the applicable Underlying Index, or may invest in and hold index participation units of exchange-traded funds or use derivatives, including but not limited to swap agreements, futures contracts, options on futures contracts, forward contracts, options on securities and indices, money market instruments, reverse repurchase agreements or a combination of the foregoing, that are based on the applicable Underlying Index, provided that the use of such derivative instruments is in compliance with NI 81-102 and is consistent with the investment objective of that Index ETF.

