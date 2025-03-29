Horizon Investment Services LLC Sells 5,232 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Horizon Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,232 shares during the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure comprises 1.2% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Horizon Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STRL. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 7,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 510.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STRL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. DA Davidson raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ STRL opened at $116.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.10 and its 200 day moving average is $155.92. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.50 and a 1 year high of $206.07.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

