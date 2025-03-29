Horizon Investment Services LLC Sells 1,940 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Horizon Investment Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 158,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,901,000 after acquiring an additional 17,987 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after purchasing an additional 83,736 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 135.0% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 27,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 15,562 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 55.1% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.32 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.75 and a 200-day moving average of $73.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

