Horizon Investment Services LLC Raises Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,954,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 431.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth $4,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $76,032.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 832,910 shares in the company, valued at $102,639,499.30. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donna M. Long sold 742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $96,741.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,779.72. The trade was a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,842 shares of company stock valued at $4,048,449. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dorman Products Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of DORM opened at $120.71 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.61 and a 1 year high of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $533.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.95 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Further Reading

