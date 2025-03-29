Horizon Investment Services LLC Has $10 Million Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Horizon Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. AppLovin makes up approximately 4.3% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $10,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,406,000 after buying an additional 428,419 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 328.1% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 106,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after buying an additional 81,331 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 38.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.21, for a total transaction of $18,999,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,914,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,527,667.32. This trade represents a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total transaction of $4,228,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,389 shares in the company, valued at $21,359,201.85. The trade was a 16.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,900 shares of company stock worth $106,401,841. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $375.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AppLovin from $220.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on AppLovin from $440.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.47.

AppLovin Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ APP opened at $272.38 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $525.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.60 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $351.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.71.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. On average, analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

