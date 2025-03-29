Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ) Short Interest Update

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BEEZ traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.02. 1,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average is $32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.95. Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $33.56.

Get Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (BEEZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital appreciation by investing in a narrow basket of 25-30 large- and mid-cap US stocks perceived to be demonstrating responsible growth. BEEZ was launched on Nov 6, 2023 and is issued by Honeytree.

Receive News & Ratings for Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.